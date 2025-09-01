Man shot Sunday near Nelms, Lakewood Avenue SW

The Brief 41-year-old man recovering after being shot near Lakewood Avenue SW Investigators say the victim may have known the shooter No information yet on the shooter.



A man is recovering after being shot in southwest Atlanta. Police said the incident happened late Sunday morning near Lakewood Avenue Southwest and Nelms Drive.

The shooting was reported around noon Aug. 31 in the 2200 block of Nelms Drive SW, according to Atlanta Police.

Investigators reported that a 41-year-old man was wounded when someone opened fire, and they believe the victim may have known the shooter.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. No information has been released about the shooter.