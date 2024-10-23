Man shot in stomach near Lindbergh and Garson Drive late Tuesday night

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Tuesday near Lindbergh Drive NE and Garson Drive NE.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at around 11:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned a man who had been shot in the stomach had been privately transported to Piedmont Hospital and then transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicated the victim arranged a meeting with 3 other people and was shot during that meeting. Those individuals then left the scene in a private vehicle.

Police say they are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not released any information about the possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.