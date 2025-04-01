Man shot overnight at Marietta gas station, police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief Man shot during overnight fight at Citgo gas station on Franklin Gateway in Marietta. Second man fled the scene before officers arrived, police say. Surveillance footage is being reviewed to identify the suspect.



A man was shot overnight following a fight at a gas station ATM in Marietta, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Citgo located off Franklin Gateway. Investigators say the altercation between two men escalated into gunfire.

By the time officers arrived, the other man involved had already fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities are now reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspect and piece together what led up to the shooting.

No further details about the victim's condition have been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Marietta Police.