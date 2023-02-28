Man shot near Decatur High School

Police are investigating after a man was shot near Decatur High School on Tuesday.

Officers were called out around 5:32 p.m. to the 1400 block of Commerce Drive.

Decatur police say the officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.