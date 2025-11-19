Man shot multiple times outside Candler Road apartment complex

article

The Brief A man was shot multiple times outside the Candler Forest Apartments and taken to a hospital. Police arrived around 5:42 p.m. and have not released the victim’s name, age or condition. Investigators have not identified suspects or determined what led to the shooting.



DeKalb County police say a man was rushed to a hospital Wednesday evening after he was shot multiple times outside a gated apartment complex on Candler Road.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5:42 p.m. to the 2100 block of Candler Road, where they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to DeKalb County police.

The shooting happened at the Candler Forest Apartments.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No details about his condition were released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name, age or condition.

It is not clear what led to the shooting, whether any suspects have been identified, how many shots were fired or if officers recovered any weapons at the scene.

Investigators also have not said whether surveillance video exists at the gated complex or if the victim lives in the area.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD Tip411 app or by texting DKPD to 847411 followed by the tip.