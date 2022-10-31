Man shot multiple times in Atlanta dispute, officials say

Atlanta police are investigating an argument-turned-shooting from early Halloween morning.

A man was discovered around 3:30 a.m. on Armour Drive in northeast Atlanta. Officers said he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Grady EMS rushed to the scene to transport the victim to the hospital.

Through an investigation, officers heard the victim was involved in some type of dispute with multiple other parties. That dispute escalated, and bullets were exchanged.

As the victim heals, police said their investigation will continue.