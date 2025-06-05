Man shot at McDonald's in east Atlanta

article

The Brief APD says a man was shot during an argument. The suspect stayed on scene and talked to police. The suspect now faces assault and gun-related charges.



A man is in custody after shooting another man Thursday morning in east Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the McDonald’s in the 400 block of Moreland Ave. SE.

When officers got there, police say the victim was alert and the suspect was still there.

The suspect, identified as James Harrison, gave police his gun and went with them to the Fulton County Jail, according to APD.

EMTs took the victim to the hospital.

Harrison allegedly shot the victim during an argument, according to APD.

What's next:

Harrison now faces aggravated assault and possession of gun during the commission of a felony charges.