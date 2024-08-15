Man shot in leg at DeKalb County home, police say

article

One man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in DeKalb County.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on the 1900 block of Singer Way in Lithonia.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg at the scene.

Medics took the man to a local hospital. Officials believe he will recover from his injuries.

Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.