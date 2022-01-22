Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the back in SE Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in the southeast section of the city.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. on Hutchens Road SE. According to police, a man was found dead, shot in the back. The call was originally reported as a man hit by a car.

A man has died after he was shot in the back overnight in SE Atlanta, according to police.

Authorities have not released the man's identity. 

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
 