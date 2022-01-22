Man shot in the back in SE Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in the southeast section of the city.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. on Hutchens Road SE. According to police, a man was found dead, shot in the back. The call was originally reported as a man hit by a car.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

