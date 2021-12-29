Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in Midtown collapses at QuikTrip on Peachtree Street, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 5:49PM
Midtown
Police are looking for a gunman. The man managed to walk to a nearby convenience store before he collapsed, police say.

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found shot in Midtown

Police said the victim was shot at around 6 a.m. Wednesday on 4th Street near Peachtree Street. 

The victim was able to walk to a QuikTrip on Peachtree Street, where he collapsed. 

Police said he was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. Police said the victim was alert and conscious when they were transported. 

