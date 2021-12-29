Man shot in Midtown collapses at QuikTrip on Peachtree Street, police say

Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found shot in Midtown.

Police said the victim was shot at around 6 a.m. Wednesday on 4th Street near Peachtree Street.

The victim was able to walk to a QuikTrip on Peachtree Street, where he collapsed.

Police said he was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. Police said the victim was alert and conscious when they were transported.

