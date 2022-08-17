Man shot dead in typically quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police said officers responded to the normally quiet neighborhood after a report of gunshots at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the shooting happened outside a home on Anchor Terrace SW.

Investigators saw a dead man at the scene.

Police haven't determined a motive or released a description of a suspect.

"We don't have a clear understanding," Lt. Germaine Dearlove said. "We just understand the victim stepped outside and witnesses heard about one or two shots at around 1 a.m. and saw the victim on the ground."

Police said officers had not been called to the home before.

Investigators said the victim is believed to be 25 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.