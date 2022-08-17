Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead in typically quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SW Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood. Police said the victim' age was mid-to-late 20s or early 30s.

Police said officers responded to the normally quiet neighborhood after a report of gunshots at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the shooting happened outside a home on Anchor Terrace SW.

Investigators saw a dead man at the scene.

Police haven't determined a motive or released a description of a suspect.

"We don't have a clear understanding," Lt. Germaine Dearlove said. "We just understand the victim stepped outside and witnesses heard about one or two shots at around 1 a.m. and saw the victim on the ground." 

Police said officers had not been called to the home before.

Investigators said the victim is believed to be 25 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.