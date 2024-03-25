Man shot in foot during argument over woman, Chamblee police say

Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning in the 3600 block of Clairmont Road, which is near Dresden Drive.

According to Chamblee Police Department, two men were arguing over a woman in a parking lot when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other one in the foot.

The man was arrested shortly after during a traffic stop at the RaceTrac gas station on Clairmont.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The men were not identified by police.