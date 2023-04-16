Man shot in buttocks early Sunday morning, Atlanta police say

A man was shot in the buttocks early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers responded to 101 Jackson St. SW near Irwin Street NE around 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to an area hospital and is reportedly stable.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot during a fight with another man. It is not known why the men were fighting or if anyone has been arrested.

