Man shot in Athens on New Year's Eve, police say

Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating after a man was found shot on New Year's Eve.

Police said officers went at 9 p.m. on Friday to Rocksprings Court and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was hospitalized and police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police have not identified any potential suspects.

Police are asking for the public to offer any information they have about the incident. Tipsters can contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or via email at paul.johnson@accgov.com.

