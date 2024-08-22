Man shot on I-285SB exit route in DeKalb County, police say

A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on the exit ramp from Interstate 285SB to I-20EB, according to DeKalb County police.

DeKalb says they responded to a person shot call shortly before 11 p.m. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Detectives responded to the scene to further the investigation.

At this time, there is no information about possible motive or possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.