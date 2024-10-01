Man shot in face at Atlanta apartment; police investigating

A 41-year-old man was found shot in the face at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out just before 7:15 p.m. to 2800 Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the man, who was alert, conscious, and breathing.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The name of the man has not been released.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.