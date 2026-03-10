Man shot to death at Powder Springs Park identified

article

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Sunday night at a park in Powder Springs.

What we know:

According to the Powder Springs Police Department, officers were called around 9:22 p.m. on March 8 to Powder Springs Park in the 4100 block of Lewis Ext. after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Rashad Liddwell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers began rendering aid until emergency medical crews arrived. Authorities said they were later notified around 10:01 p.m. that Liddwell had died from his injuries.

Investigators said Liddwell’s identification lists an address in Austell, though detectives have not yet confirmed his current residence.

Police say a woman involved in the incident has given investigators a statement, telling them she believed she was in danger and acted out of fear for her life.

Detectives are now reviewing statements and physical evidence to determine exactly what happened.

What's next:

At this time, no arrests have been made, and authorities say the case remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office to determine whether any charges are appropriate.

Police said there is no known ongoing threat to the community and they are aware of the high interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Curtis McClendon with the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616.