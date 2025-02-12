Man shot to death at apartment complex in DeKalb County Wednesday

article

The Brief DeKalb County Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man in his 40s was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Lumby Drive. Officers responded to the scene around 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, but the victim succumbed to his injuries before he could receive further medical care. Investigators are speaking with witnesses and searching for clues, though police say there is no immediate danger to the neighborhood.



A man in his 40s was shot and killed late Wednesday morning at a DeKalb County apartment complex, authorities confirmed.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the 3100 block of Lumby Drive around 11:46 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police say investigators are searching for clues and speaking with potential witnesses. At this time, authorities believe there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say they will release further details as they become available. Anyone with information is urged to contact DeKalb County Police.