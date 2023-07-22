Man shot by 'unknown male' on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Friday night

Atlanta police say a man was shot late Friday night by an "unknown male" in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

The 37-year-old victim was alert and breathing when he was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was standing outside when he shot.

They are trying to figure out why the man was shot and find the shooter.

If anyone has information, they should reach out to the Atlanta Police Department.

