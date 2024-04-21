Man shot by security after allegedly firing shots into building, Atlanta police say

A man was shot overnight by security at a business at 255 Trinity Ave., according to Atlanta police.

Zone 5 officers responded to a person shot call at approximately 1:51 a.m. April 21. The man was transported to an area hospital by EMS and was stable at the time of transport.

Preliminary information suggests that the man who was shot was asked to leave the business. After he left, he reportedly returned and fired shots into the building. Security at the business returned fire, hitting the man.

Police say the man who was shot has been placed into custody. They have not indicated at this time if any charges will be fired against whomever shot him.

The incident is still under investigation.

The address returns to Monaco Hookah Lounge. Police have not confirmed that security worked for the hookah lounge.

