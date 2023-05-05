Man shot by officer being dragged in Bryan County

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is currently investigating a shooting that involved a police officer that took place on May 4 in Bryan County, which is near Savannah. One man, identified as Walter Kye Herman, age 29, of Ellabell, was killed in the incident, and one officer was injured.

Preliminary information reveals that a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer was at a convenience store located off Highway 280 near Interstate 16 when he witnessed a hit-and-run. The officer followed the car, driven by Herman, as it was driving away. Herman stopped the car after a brief pursuit. The officer approached Herman's door and spoke with him before attempting to place handcuffs on him. Herman sped off while the officer was still reaching inside the car, dragging the officer about one-tenth of a mile. The car then hit a road sign and began to travel off the roadway down a steep embankment. The officer fired his weapon, causing both he and Herman to fall from the car, which eventually came to a stop.

Herman died at the scene, while the officer was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

The above information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation progresses. No further details have been released at this time.