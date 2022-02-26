Man shot at Newton County apartment, suspect arrested
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex.
Deputies went to The Park at Arlington Apartments in Covington on February 24 around 10:43 p.m. Officials found a 20-year-old at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
A suspect, later identified as Calvin Quincey Jones, was later taken into custody in connection to the shooting, authorities confirmed.
Calvin Quincey Jones was arrested in connection to a Newton County apartment shooting. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)
According to the arrest report, Jones is charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault. Both charges are listed as felonies.
The victim's identity was not immediately made available.
An investigation is ongoing.
____
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement