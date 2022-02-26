Man shot at Newton County apartment, suspect arrested

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex.

Deputies went to The Park at Arlington Apartments in Covington on February 24 around 10:43 p.m. Officials found a 20-year-old at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

A suspect, later identified as Calvin Quincey Jones, was later taken into custody in connection to the shooting, authorities confirmed.

Calvin Quincey Jones was arrested in connection to a Newton County apartment shooting. (Newton County Sheriff's Office)

According to the arrest report, Jones is charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault. Both charges are listed as felonies.

The victim's identity was not immediately made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

