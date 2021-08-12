Man shot at motel in Marietta, police say

article

A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot at a motel Thursday morning.

It happened at the Motel 6 on DeKalb Road in Marietta.

Officers received the call around 8:05 a.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Investigators were still working to determine what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

No arrests have been made.

