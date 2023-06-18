Lawrenceville man accused of killing brother in shooting at home, police say

Police have charged a man with the deadly shooting of his brother in the bedroom of a Lawrenceville home Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:47 p.m. at the home on Brook Lea Cove.

Inside the home, investigators found the body of 31-year-old Bryson Moten.

After an investigation, police say they identified the gunman as 21-year-old Justin Lacy, Moten's brother.

Justin Lacy (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Lacy is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. He is currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Investigators have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, but based on the charges they do not believe it was intentional.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.