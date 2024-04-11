Man shot and killed in Stone Mountain over longstanding feud; suspect arrested

An alleged feud that started between two young men in high school resulted in the death of one and the arrest of the other on murder charges.

Robin Alvin Carmichael, 18, of Stone Mountain, was taken into custody Thursday at his residence by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Process and Field Operations investigators with assistance from Georgia State Patrol S.W.A.T.



Carmichael is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection with the shooting death of Devonta Walker, 22, on March 28, 2024 on Muirforest Drive in Stone Mountain.

According to the arrest warrants, Walker and Carmichael had a longstanding feud that began in high school and a verbal confrontation on the date of the incident led to the fatal shooting.



Carmichael was arrested without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.