Man shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Clayton County

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County, police said.

Miguel Eduardo Perez Gonzalez, a 38-year-old Morrow resident, was shot while he was holding a gun in front of officers on Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said the Clayton County Police Department received reports of a man with a gun threatening neighbors at around 2:07 p.m. at 6965 Maddox Road in Morrow. A statement from the Clayton County Police Department on Sunday said the man accused of yelling at people was not armed when officers first confronted him.

At some point, the man went into a home and came back outside with a gun, Clayton County police said. The police department said the man fired gunshots, which officers believed were directed at them. Other law enforcement then responded to the scene and began "to engage the suspect verbally."

During the verbal exchange, "the suspect turned toward officers while holding the firearm," police say. The GBI said officers shot Gonzalez while he was holding the gun.

FLORIDA COLLEGE STUDENT FROM CLAYTON COUNTY SHOT, KILLED BY POLICE ON CAMPUS

"No one expects to have to take a life, and certainly no one expects to have to sacrifice their life," Chief Kevin Roberts said. "These honorable men and women do that every day knowing that in the back of their mind."

The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The officers have not been identified as the GBI investigation continues.

This officer-involved shooting is the second within one week in Clayton County.

Clayton County Police Department Officer Henry Laxson was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute on Nov. 30. Another officer, Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand during the exchange of gunfire. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other women and the gunman are also dead, police said.

Funeral plans for Laxson begin with public visitation on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at First Baptist Jonesboro located at 142 College Street. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday at noon at the church.

The family is asking all to wear shades of blue.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____