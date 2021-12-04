Florida Tech student from Clayton County shot and killed by police on campus

A Clayton County teen who was a student at the Florida Institute of Technology was shot and killed on campus by police, investigators say.

Melbourne police say Alhaji M. Sow, 18, of Riverdale, Georgia, was reportedly armed with a knife and assaulting students just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Florida tech campus security and Melbourne police say they confronted Sow, who was inside a campus building. Investigators say he refused to cooperate with their commands and lunged at officers with a "edge weapon."

SERVICES ANNOUNCED FOR SLAIN CLAYTON COUNTY OFFICER

A Melbourne Police officer and an FIT security guard both fired in response, striking the Sow. He died at the scene, FOX 35 reports.

A Melbourne police officer reportedly sustained an injury during the confrontation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the case. FIT and authorities say this was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to anyone on campus.

Students were asked to shelter in place during the time of the confrontation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

FOX 35 Orlando contributed to this report.