Man shoots at officer, steals car at Calhoun Buc-ee's, police say

A man is in custody after police say he shot at an officer and stole a car from the Calhoun Buc-ee's.

Officials say the situation started with a domestic call at the gas station early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The Calhoun Police Department says officers responded to the Buc-ee's on the 600 block of Union Grove Road.

When officers got to the scene, officials say a man fired a shot at an officer before stealing a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The man was arrested a short time later by deputies with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the officer was not injured and there is no danger to the public at this time.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect or what charges he may be facing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Calhoun Police Department.