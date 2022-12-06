Expand / Collapse search
Man shoots, kills driver who ran over brother, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Morrow
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Johnathan Johnson, 20, charged with murder and aggravated assault. (Credit: Morrow Police Department) (Supplied)

MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow police are combing through a chaotic scene in which they arrested a suspect who shot and killed a driver who ran into his brother along Mount Zion Road.

Officials said 20-year-old John Johnson III was walking along the road with his brother when a car driven by 28-year-old Antramico Williams hit him.

Witnesses told police that the brother, later identified as Johnathan Johnson, grew enraged with Williams and pulled out a pistol, shooting him.

Police reporting to the scene found John Johnson III on the ground in critical condition. Williams, the driver who hit him, was lying next to him, deceased.

Officers said the brother, Johnathan, had fled the scene. However, they did find 13 shell casings left behind.

When police later caught up with him, he was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Meanwhile, his brother is recovering in the hospital.

The Williams' family said this is the second son they have lost to gun violence, after losing the first one in 2019.