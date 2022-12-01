Man shoots at driver in act of road rage on I-20 in Conyers, police say

article

Police in Conyers said someone fired shots at a driver on Thursday morning on Interstate 20.

Police said a man called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. to report a man had shots at the car several times on I-20 East near Salem Road.

Officers found two bullet holes inside the passenger side victim's car. The victim, the only person inside the car at the time, was not injured.

"This is a random act, an act of road rage," Conyers Police Department Sgt. Quantavis Garcia said.

Garcia said violent road rage isn't common in their jurisdiction, but asked drivers to use common sense and be courteous to others on roadways.

Police didn't explain what led up to the shooting, including interactions between the suspect and victim before the shots were fired.

"The victim was very concerned, very surprised that the suspect fired rounds into his vehicle," Garcia said.

Police said they are following several leads to identify the suspect who shot into the man's car. Police said a suspect would face reckless driving, reckless conduct and aggravated assault, as of now.

Police ask anyone in the area at around 9:40 a.m. to contact police and provide any video of the incident.