Man found shot to death in SW Atlanta parking lot

article

Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened before 7:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Derry Avenue near West Ontario Avenue.

Police arriving at the scene found a male victim shot dead in a parking lot.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim or said what led up to the shooting.

Officials say their investigation is still in the early stages and they're working to identify any potential suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.