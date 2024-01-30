Man found shot to death at NW Atlanta apartment complex

article

A man is dead after a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the Vue at Harwell apartments on the 60 block of Harwell Road.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help officials, call the Atlanta Police Department.