Man seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting on Blazing Knoll Pine
A man was injured in a shooting on Blazing Pine Knoll in DeKalb County. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department says a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Blazing Pine Knoll around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
What we don't know:
So far, police have not released what led up to the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call DeKalb County police.
The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department.