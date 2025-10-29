Man seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting on Blazing Knoll Pine

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man was injured in a shooting on Blazing Pine Knoll in DeKalb County. (FOX 5)

The DeKalb County Police Department says a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Blazing Pine Knoll around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not released what led up to the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call DeKalb County police.