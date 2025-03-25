Man sentenced for wife's murder in Newton County, faces trial in Gwinnett

article

The Brief Life Sentence: Arrief McKenzie was sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years for murdering his wife, Niki McKenzie. Violent History: McKenzie had a prior domestic violence conviction and a protective order barring contact with Niki. Double Murder: He is accused of killing both his girlfriend and wife within hours of each other.



Arrief McKenzie will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years for the brutal murder of his wife, Niki McKenzie, according to District Attorney Randy McGinley. The sentencing followed his Feb. 25 guilty plea, and came after an emotional day of testimony from family members, former coworkers, and a psychologist speaking on his behalf.

He is still waiting to go on trial for the murder of Jillian Myles-Walters, whom he allegedly killed after murdering McKenzie.

What we know:

McKenzie had a history of domestic violence. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to family violence battery against Niki McKenzie and was ordered to have no contact with her. As a result, he moved from their home in Newton County to Gwinnett County, where he began a new relationship with Jillian Myles-Walters.

In the early morning hours of March 3, 2020, McKenzie allegedly went to Jillian’s townhouse, where she lived with her young twin sons. He took a knife from her kitchen and reportedly stabbed her seven times, killing her before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, he drove to Niki’s home in Newton County and waited for her to leave for work. As she raised the garage door, McKenzie ambushed her and used the same knife to stab her 21 times. Family members inside the home heard her screams and called 911.

What they're saying:

During sentencing, DA McGinley acknowledged the tragic loss but emphasized the importance of justice.

"While this conclusion will not undo what happened, the sentence will provide some level of justice for the family. But it also sends a strong message to our community that crimes like this will lead to the most severe consequences."

McGinley also praised the coordinated effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department, Dunwoody Police Department, the GBI Crime Lab, and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What's next:

Although McKenzie has been sentenced for Niki’s murder, charges for Myles-Walters’ murder in Gwinnett County are still pending. The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office is expected to move forward with prosecuting that case.

For now, McKenzie remains in custody, serving out his life sentence with no chance of parole.