Man sentenced to life for rape, molestation of child under 10-years-old

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Johnathan Collins, 39, of Canton mugshot (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Canton man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being convicted of multiple sex crimes against a child under the age of 10.

Johnathan Collins, 39, was sentenced to life by Chief Superior Court Judge Ellen McElyea.

Prosecutors said the child was visiting Collins during the summer of 2018. The child told her classmate in May 2019, who ended up telling a teacher. Law enforcement was then informed by the teacher.

Collins was arrested on Monday, June 3, 2019, officials said.

"He abused her trust, stole her innocence, and scared her into silence. Nine months after he committed his crimes, this little girl had the courage to begin to disclose the nightmare she endured at his hands," said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope of the Special Victims Unit.

A three-day trial took place where the jury watched the victim’s forensic interview, viewed photographs of the house where the crimes were committed, and listened to the testimony from 10 individuals.

The jury found Collins guilty on all 13 counts, including 

  • Rape
  • Aggravated sodomy
  • Aggravated child molestation
  • Child molestation
  • Incest
  • Cruelty to children

"This defendant hurt a little girl in unspeakable ways. While he was able to scare her into silence at the time of the abuse, he was not able to keep her silent. She displayed incredible courage throughout the prosecution of this case. With this guilty verdict, this child no longer has to live in fear," said District Attorney Shannon Wallace.


 