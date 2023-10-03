Man sentenced in shooting that took 5-year-old's eye, injured 14-year-old in Athens

article

The man who fired a gun outside an Athens dance studio will spend the next three decades in prison for injuring two girls, ages 5 and 14.

Rasheed Scott was sentenced late last month for the shooting, which took place on April 26, as part of a plea deal.

"The results of this trial illustrates the thorough police work by our officers and detectives," said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters. "Crimes like this will not be tolerated in our community and we will continue to hold the offenders accountable."

Scott fired the gun outside the Dancing Dolls of Athens dance studio, shattering the glass and injuring 5-year-old Ne’Vaeh Brown. The bullet fragments struck her from the left side of her face.

Both Ne’Vaeh and a 14-year-old girl, who was shot in the arm, were at dance practice training at the time.

Doctors were forced to remove Ne’Vaeh’s eye after two surgeries. Her mother said the pressure split her eyelid and eyeball into pieces.

Scott was sentenced to 30-years confinement.