Teen, 5-year-old injured during shooting at Athens shopping center

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left a 14-year-old teenager and 5-year-old girl with injuries.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the shopping center on North Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

On arrival, they discovered the 14-year-old had been shot in the arm and the 5-year-old had an injury to her face, possibly the result of being shot or struck by a bullet fragment or shattered glass. Both girls were transported to an area hospital.

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of person or persons involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060, or via email at paul.johnson@accgov.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

