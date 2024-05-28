Man sentenced for 'calculated' murder at Duluth Red Lobster

article

The Gwinnett County man previously convicted in the death of 46-year-old Darius Dugger in 2023 has learned his fate.

Neil Patrick Frasdilla, 27, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a deadly shooting that occurred outside a Duluth Red Lobster. The shooting took place nearly a year after Frasdilla and the victim, Darius Dugger, had gotten into an argument.

Frasdilla was convicted earlier this month for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to investigators, the situation began in 2022 when Frasdilla's then-girlfriend came to Dugger's home and told the Lawrenceville man and his fiancé that Frasdilla had been abusing her.

Dugger later confronted Frasdilla, telling him to leave the woman's home. During the argument, officials say Frasdilla retrieved a gun from his car, leading to a struggle and fight between him and Dugger.

After the argument, it appeared that the two men had resolved the issue, but investigators say Frasdilla was planning a serious crime.

On Sept. 13, 2023, Frasdilla rented a gray Tesla and waited in Dugger's neighborhood. He then followed Dugger, Dugger's fiancé, and their 4-year-old child to a Red Lobster at Mall Corners in Duluth.

When Dugger was parking, officials say Frasdilla pulled up to the side of his truck and started shooting, killing him. Multiple witnesses were able to get the Tesla's license plate number, and police found a piece of the vehicle's passenger-side mirror cover on the ground with the shell casings.

Area surveillance cameras and the Telsa's GPS allowed detectives to find where Frasdilla was within an hour, as well as track his path to a wooded area where they found the murder weapon. They also discovered footage taken by the rental car's built-in camera that showed him walking to the car with the gun.