Man sentenced 7 years for possessing stolen revolver after firing at relative in Cobb County neighborhood

Federal prosecutors said a man received a prison sentence for opening fire on a residential Cobb County road in April 2021. The man was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing the guns, one of which was reported stolen.

Authorities said Rico Laprince Southall targeted a member of his family as she drove in Powder Springs. Southall followed their car through a neighborhood and fired multiple shots at her car on a public road.

Investigators said several bullets hit the victim's car and passed through the passenger seat. One bullet hit a car seat with no child inside.

Cobb County police arrested Southall, who had a gun with an extended magazine and a revolver that was reported. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the gun possession charges and provided its findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

"Southall’s illegal possession and dangerous use of these weapons are serious crimes that show how gun violence is a risk to all of us," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "Keeping firearms out of the hands of convicted felons and individuals with violent criminal histories is essential to protecting the citizens of the district and reducing gun violence. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed because of this defendant’s egregious disregard for the safety of our community."

Southall pleaded guilty on April 13 and Judge Eleanor L. Ross sentenced Southall to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Southall still faces charges in Cobb County.

"Through the continued work of seizing illegal guns and removing very violent offenders from our streets, far fewer of our Cobb County community members are shot, killed, and maimed," said

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer. "We are thankful for the continued strong support from Project Safe Neighborhoods, the ATF, and our other federal partners, and we're equally grateful for the dedication of our local officers, detectives, and civilians here in Cobb County."