Man sentenced to 40 years without parole for child sexual exploitation

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The Brief A Walton County jury found a 40-year-old man guilty on multiple child sexual abuse charges after an hour of deliberation. David Allen Francescutti faces decades in prison without parole following powerful testimony from three young women in court. Monroe police led the investigation into child sexual abuse material found on the defendant's cellphone.



A Walton County jury took just one hour to convict 40-year-old David Allen Francescutti on 12 criminal counts, including aggravated child molestation and incest.

Walton County jury verdict

What we know:

David Allen Francescutti was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole after relatives bravely detailed the abuse in court.

The trial opened with the victim recounting the abuse on the witness stand. Prosecutors then called two other relatives of Francescutti, who testified that he had also molested them when they were younger. During the investigation, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant for the man's cellphone and discovered numerous photos and videos of child sexual abuse material, including one photo that Francescutti made himself.

Monroe police investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific dates or the exact multiyear timeframe over which the abuse occurred. While authorities revealed that the computer tech crimes involved a photo made by the defendant, investigators have not released further details regarding how the cellphone evidence was initially flagged.

Alcovy Judicial Circuit statement

What they're saying:

During the sentencing hearing, the victims and family members read emotional impact statements detailing how the crimes altered their lives. District Attorney Randy McGinley praised the courage of those who came forward to stop the abuse.

"Three brave young women came into court to testify about the Defendant’s abuse. Because of them, the Defendant has been held responsible for his actions and now will serve decades in prison. I also want to thank the Monroe Police Department and Gwinnett Police Department detectives and officers for their hard work on this case," McGinley said.