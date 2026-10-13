Man sentenced to 40 years for Cherokee County attempted rape

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The Brief Sedric Charles Williams Jr., 33, was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 35 years in prison and the rest on probation. A Cherokee County jury convicted him of attempted rape and two counts of sexual battery in an Aug. 2024 assault. The judge also ordered Williams to have no contact with the victims and barred him from four counties.



A man convicted of attempting to rape a woman in Cherokee County was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 35 years in prison, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Sedric Charles Williams Jr., 33, was convicted Oct. 1 of one count of criminal attempt to commit rape and two counts of sexual battery. Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis sentenced him Oct. 6. The remaining five years of the sentence will be served on probation.

The case stemmed from an Aug. 1, 2024, report by a woman who said an unknown man assaulted her on the overpass at Highway 92 and Interstate 75 near Acworth. She told deputies she was walking from McDonald’s to RaceTrac when a man approached and asked whether she wanted to have sex. After she refused, he followed her onto the overpass and assaulted her, prosecutors said.

A deputy found Williams the next day in the Acworth area of Bartow County. Prosecutors said Williams made statements to law enforcement that became key evidence. They also cited a witness who saw him chasing the woman, surveillance video that helped identify him and DNA evidence.

Prior case presented at trial

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors also presented evidence of a September 2023 sexual battery in Acworth, in Cobb County. Williams pleaded guilty to sexual battery in that case. The prior victim testified at trial, along with the Cherokee County victim and seven other witnesses.

The judge ordered Williams to have no contact with the victims and barred him from Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb and Paulding counties.

The case was investigated by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Megan S. Hertel and Rebecca N. Visockis.