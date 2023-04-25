Man sentenced 18 years for murdering ex-friend

article

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his former friend in Cobb County back in 2021.

After Jamari Christmas pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. said Christmas received 18 years in prison followed by 7 years on probation.

The murder happened two years ago on Dec. 22, 2021. Officers responded to the area of Busbee Parkway near Townpark Drive in Cobb County where a man had been shot. The victim, later identified as Majik Broussard, used to be friends with Christmas. Officials said the two had been involved in a physical altercation a few weeks earlier, but on that day he brought a handgun and shot Broussard twice in the torso and leg. He died from his injuries.

Although the judge accepted Christmas' guilty plea, he also warned him: "You owe it to Majik, his family and to yourself to make something of your life."