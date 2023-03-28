Man who saved 5 kids from burning home awarded Carnegie Medal

article

A man is being awarded for his bravery after he saved the lives of five sleeping children inside a home.

Nicholas Bostic received the Carnegie Medal , the highest civilian award given to individuals who risk death or serious physical injury to save or attempt to save the lives of others, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

On July 11, 2022, the 25-year-old pizza delivery man was driving in a neighborhood in Lafayette, Indiana, and spotted a burning house, FOX 5 Atlanta noted.

Bostic entered the home through the back door and called out to determine if anyone was inside the residence.

RELATED: Man driving by burning home leaps into action, saves 5 sleeping children

He went upstairs and found an 18-year-old woman with two 13-year-old girls and a 20-month-old toddler. Bostic helped get them out of the home but was told a 6-year-old girl was still inside.

Bostic returned to the home searching for the girl as the fire conditions inside worsened and smoke filled parts of the residence.

Nicholas Bostic received the Carnegie Medal after he saved the lives of five sleeping children inside an Indiana home in 2022. (Credit: Lafayette Police Department via Storyful)

He heard the girl’s cries and went to an area of the home filled with smoke that affected his vision. Bostic found the girl, and they went upstairs.

Bostic and the child went into a burning room, and he punched through a glass window, but the girl’s leg became caught in a cord attached to the blind. He untangled the girl and held her as they jumped from the second-floor window.

Video obtained from the scene of the house fire shows Bostic on the ground injured as he asked several times if the child was okay.

Nicholas Bostic (photo credit: Lafayette, Indiana Police Department)

The Indiana man suffered from severe smoke inhalation and a cut to his arm and was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, FOX 5 Atlanta noted. The girl suffered a leg injury from the broken glass but recovered, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission shared.

Bostic is among the 15 individuals in the 2023 class of Carnegie heroes and will receive the award and a financial grant, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

FOX 5 Atlanta contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



