Man reportedly used Snapchat to lure young girls, Roswell police say

The Brief Roswell police say 21-year-old Lorenzo Abarca targeted teens on Snapchat. He faces charges including sexual exploitation and providing drugs, alcohol. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urge tips.



A 21-year-old Ellenwood man is behind bars facing multiple child exploitation charges after Roswell police say he used social media to target teenagers.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as Lorenzo Abarca, who is charged with obscene internet contact, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators said Abarca connected with at least five victims on Snapchat before sexually exploiting them online. Some of the victims were also abused in person, according to authorities.

The investigation began in August, when one of the victims reported the alleged abuse to a mandated reporter, who then contacted police. Officers said Abarca also supplied drugs and alcohol to the teens.

This case comes just months after Roswell police arrested multiple men in connection with the sex trafficking of two young girls who had also first interacted with their abusers on Snapchat.

Authorities are urging parents to monitor their children’s online activity and have direct conversations with them about safety and who they are communicating with on social media.

What you can do:

Police said there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Roswell investigators.

They also offered the following tips for parents:

Talk openly : Have conversations with your teens about who they are talking to online and the risks of sharing personal information. Creating a safe space for them to share their concerns can be the most effective defense against online predators.

Set expectations : Establish clear rules for social media use, including privacy settings and approved apps.

Check in regularly : Monitor their online activity and know their passwords. This is not about a lack of trust; it's about keeping them safe.

Warn them about meeting strangers: Emphasize that they should never meet in person with someone they only know from online interactions.