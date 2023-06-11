Man reportedly falls off boat, drowns in Lake Allatoona

A man reportedly drowned on Saturday in Lake Allatoona, according to Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says game wardens were notified of a possible drowning at approximately 5:19 p.m. at Victoria Harbor in Cherokee County.

Witnesses told DNR that 45-year-old Dehaven Prillerman had fallen from the back of a pontoon boat wile it was parked at the courtesy dock.

Witnesses also said that Prillerman had dropped his sunglasses into the water and was possibly trying to retrieve them. However, they did not see Prillerman enter the water, they only heard a splash.

Prillerman never resurfaced, according to DNR.

There were eight other people on the boat at the time, including the owner.