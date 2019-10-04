Man pleads guilty to stabbing his pregnant wife

A Marietta man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal stabbing of his pregnant wife.

Elvin Durant and Crystal Battle Durant married in March 2018. There had been a history of domestic violence in the relationship and by August 25 of that same year, the 38-year-old mother of six was dead.

Durant pleaded guilty to stabbing his pregnant wife in a Cobb County courtroom Friday. Several members of Crystal's family told the court what a toll the murder has taken on them.

"She was my world. She meant everything to me. Crystal was a loving person, she loved and took care of everybody. My life has truly changed," Crystal's mother Felecia Barett told the court with tears in her eyes. Mrs. Barrett said she has all of her daughter's children with her. hey are 22, 20, 17, 6 and 9-month-old twins.

Prosecutors told the court Durant broke into the house where Crystal was staying with the children. When the older ones tried to intervene, she told them everything would be fine. Minutes later, Elvin Durant stabbed his wife and she died right in the house with the children. JaKeem Battle heroically tried to help his mother, but Durant stabbed him too.

Prosecutors told the judge tests indicated Crystal was 8 weeks pregnant.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison for the August 25 stabbing in 2018.

Durant, who has suffered over the years with mental illness, apologized to the family, but his words were clearly outweighed by the family's pain.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also provides resources to victims, regardless of location. The hotline number is 1-800-799-7233 or online at thehotline.org.