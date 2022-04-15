Man pleads guilty to shooting death of 3-year-old boy

Two families left a DeKalb County courtroom in tears as a man pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy at a gas station four years ago. It's a plea deal everyone agreed is bittersweet.

A stoic Christoper Cullens looked straight forward as family told them how much it hurts knowing they'll never see T'Rhigi Diggs grow up.

"They said I killed my baby. The blamed me for this. I blamed myself for this. It took me a long time to stop blaming myself for this," the boy's mother, Rashonda Craig said in court.

Easter Sunday 2018, 3-year-old T'Rhigi and his mother were at the Texaco along Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County around 11:30 p.m.

Police said it was around the time rapper 21 Savage encouraged people to put guns down and shoot paintball guns instead. Investigators said then-15-Year-old Cullens shot a real gun at people who fired paintballs at him. They consider Craig and her son innocent bystanders. T'Rhigi was fatally hit in the gunfire.

Christoper Cullens walks into a courtroom for a plea hearing on April 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

Friday, the child's mother broke down in court as Cullens' lawyer read his statement to her.

"I really have more of a good heart than bad," that letter read. "I do feel bad for the loss of your son."

Now 19, the defendant pleaded guilty to get a lesser sentence. His murder charge was dropped to voluntary manslaughter for a total 15 years in jail, with the possibility of parole.

"It certainly won't bring my nephew back but I hope it will keep the defendant from committing a heinous crime again," the boy's aunt said. "We're left picking up the broken pieces of our lives while your family still gets to hear your voice and see you."

T'Rhigi Diggs

Cullens mother left the courtroom as T'Rhigi's mother recounted difficult interactions they've had with the Cullens.

"They've called me a liar, said I killed my own baby," she said through tears.

"I'm sorry to every one of you, mainly to the mother," Cullens sister apologized in court.

T'Rhigi Diggs (Rashonda Craig)

Craig considers this the first time she's received an apology.

"I was expecting [Cullens' mother] to say something in court but she walked out as soon as I started talking.

"The sisters, they apologized to me so that meant a little bit," she said.