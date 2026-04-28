Man pleads guilty to 2023 murder of Kenneth Dial in LaGrange

The Brief A 41-year-old man admitted to killing Kenneth Stanley Dial during a 2023 robbery at a park in LaGrange. Police found the firearm used in the shooting and used ballistics to link the suspect to the crime. Billy Joe Tyler III faces a life sentence when he returns to court next month to hear his punishment.



A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 69-year-old Kenneth Stanley Dial, whose body was found in a LaGrange park in 2023.

What we know:

Dial’s body was found on the morning of Aug. 28, 2023, at Sunny Point Access on Mooty Bridge Road. He had been shot to death. Investigators determined that he had gone to the park that morning for his routine walk and was confronted by Billy Joe Tyler III.

Tyler attempted to rob the man, investigators say, and ended up shooting him before fleeing the area. After executing a series of search warrants, detectives found the firearm believed to have been used. It was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for testing.

Ballistic reports confirmed it was the same gun used in the murder.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not clarified if Tyler targeted the Sunny Point Access specifically or if the encounter with Dial was a random crime of opportunity.

While the murder weapon was recovered via search warrants, authorities have not disclosed how Tyler obtained the firearm or if it was linked to other crimes.

What's next:

Tyler is expected to be back in court on May 11 for sentencing, where he faces life in prison.