Man pleads for public's help in returning his stolen work van

A man is asking for the public’s help in searching for a stolen van that he used for his auto detailing business which was his entire livelihood.

James Logan says someone stole his van last week at the Cavalier @ 100 apartments on Cavalier Crossing.

The man says the apartment gate was open when someone came in and stole it.

Logan shared surveillance video from the apartment complex that shows the van driving off but the driver inside can't be seen.

The man says he was angry at first, but he has now forgiven the person who stole his van. He just wants it back.

The man says he had $2,000 to $3,000 worth of equipment inside.

The van is a 1999 Ford E-150.

Anyone who may have seen the van or know who may be driving it should give DeKalb County police a call.