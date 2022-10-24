Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta

article

The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475.

Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies.

K-9 Deputy Nala sniffed out substances as she and Office Cpl. Travis Carlisle approached the vehicle. That's when they discovered approximately six ounces of THC packaged, edible gummies and around $30,000.00 in cash hidden in the vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Cpl. George Witherspoon, Bibb County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

The pair also recovered a collection of license plates inside the vehicle. Deputies believe this may have been to conceal the identity of the vehicle.

Givens was arrested and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule one controlled substance.